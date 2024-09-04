ANF Recovers Over 28 Kg Drugs; Arrests Four Accused
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids across the country managed to recover over 28 kg drugs and arrested four accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He said that ANF teams were conducting raids to net drug traffickers supplying drugs in educational institutions.
46 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused arrested near two educational institutes located on Gojra Road, Jhang. The accused confessed selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
He said, strict action would continue under zero tolerance policy against those involved in selling drugs to students as such elements were destroying the future of the youth.
Along with educational institutions, the ANF teams are also engaged in curbing the supply of drugs across the country, he added.
The spokesman said that in an operation, 544 grams ice was recovered from the bag of a Jeddah bound passenger going from Allama Iqbal International Airport. 53 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a female passenger, going to Jeddah at Islamabad Airport.
470 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain at GPO Sialkot.
26.400 kg hashish worth Rs 2.4 million was recovered from the secret compartments of the car intercepted near Sindhri Hotel on Shikarpur Road. During the operation, an accused was also arrested on the spot.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TikTok enthusiast kills owner10 minutes ago
-
Türkiye’s contracting sector realizes international projects totaling $11.2B in Jan-Aug10 minutes ago
-
Organ trafficking group abduct labourer, allegedly remove kidney10 minutes ago
-
Constable, accused shot dead in Lakki and Nowshera firing20 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to issue endowment fund for welfare of artists20 minutes ago
-
PPP making efforts to organize itself in traditional stronghold20 minutes ago
-
President Zardari condoles death of Saudi Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz30 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha announces Inter-II results 202430 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates position holders of inter exams30 minutes ago
-
KP govt orders transfers of teachers to respective UCs30 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 450 kg expired tea leaf40 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered40 minutes ago