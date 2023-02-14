UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 28 Kg Drugs; Arrests Two

Published February 14, 2023

ANF recovers over 28 kg drugs; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations managed to recover over 28 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to Peshawar and managed to seized 19.430 kg Ice drug and 5.

220 kg suspected material near Torkham Border area. An accused resident of Khyber was also rounded up.

He informed that in another operation near Lasbela Toll Plaza, ANF recovered three kg heroin and one kg Ice drug from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Turbat.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

