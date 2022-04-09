UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 28 Kg Drugs; Arrests Two Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday recovered over 28 kg drugs including 24 kg hashish, 1.2 kg opium, one kg Ice and 1.9 kg heroin besides arresting two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday recovered over 28 kg drugs including 24 kg hashish, 1.2 kg opium, one kg Ice and 1.9 kg heroin besides arresting two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence intercepted a Toyota Van near Islamabad Motorway Interchange and recovered over 24 kg hashish, 1.

2 kg opium, one kg Ice and 1.9 kg heroin besides arresting two accused namely Nadeem resident of Charsadda and Sher Rehman.

A case has been registered against the accused, while further investigation is in progress.

