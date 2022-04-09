ANF recovers over 28 kg drugs; arrests two accused

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday recovered over 28 kg drugs including 24 kg hashish, 1.2 kg opium, one kg Ice and 1.9 kg heroin besides arresting two accused.

A case has been registered against the accused, while further investigation is in progress.