ANF Recovers Over 28 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 107.1 Million In 10 Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 10 operations across the country, recovered as many as 28.39 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 107.1 million and arrested 7 suspects, including 2 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.
He informed that 6 capsules of 215 grams of cocaine were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Jeddah at Islamabad International Airport.
In another operation,13 kg of ice hidden in books was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at a courier office in Lahore.
As many as 4 kg of hashish and 510 grams of ice were recovered from a motorcycle-riding suspect on Kala Khatai Road, Sheikhupura.
Similarly,3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a female passenger near Charsadda Road, Peshawar.
As much as 3.2 kg of ice hidden in jackets was recovered from a vehicle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi and the accused was arrested.
During another operation,256 grams of ice and 156 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of a female passenger going in a vehicle from Jacobabad to Sukkur.
As many as 2.038 kg of heroin and 732 grams of ice were recovered near Machar Colony, Karachi.
One hundred grams of ice were recovered from a juicer machine hidden in a parcel sent to Kasur from a courier office in Peshawar.
As many as 440 grams of opium hidden in a beauty cream were recovered in a parcel booked from Peshawar at a courier office in Mehran Town, Karachi and the accused was arrested.
Similarly,15 ecstasy pills were recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Rawalpindi, and the accused was arrested.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
