ANF Recovers Over 2805 Kg Drugs In Six Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations managed to recover over 2705 kg drugs worth Rs 150 million and arrested two suspects, said a police spokesman on Monday.
He informed that 750 grams ice was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a university in Multan.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 2 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Dubai at Lahore Airport.
In third operation, 2600 kg hashish was recovered from a mountainous area of Pishin in Balochistan.
76 kg heroin hidden for smuggling was recovered in a mountainous area of Chaman in Balochistan.
In fifth operation, 19 kg hashish was recovered from an area near the railway gate in Makrani Para Hyderabad.
In sixth operation, 3 kg heroin and 5 kg hashish was recovered from an abandoned motorcycle near a hotel in Turbat area of Kech in Balochistan.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
