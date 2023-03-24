UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 283 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations; Arrests Nine

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ANF recovers over 283 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests nine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations in different areas of the country managed to recover over 283 kg drugs and arrested nine accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed ANF in an operation on Islamabad Motorway recovered 6.6 kg opium and 3.3 kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Mardan.

In another operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered 1.6 kg cocaine from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger resident of Karachi.

ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Rawalpindi and managed to recover 1.1 kg heroin from an accused resident of Peshawar arrested from Peshawar Ring Road Bus Stop.

ANF and FC in two operations in Khyber recovered 38 kg charras and 1.6 kg Ice drug.

Eight kg charras was recovered near Kamoke Toll Plaza on Gujranwala G.

T. Road and ANF also arrested two accused residents of Peshawar.

The spokesman informed that in an operation near National Highway Hyderabad, ANF managed to recover 108 kg charras from secret cavities of a truck while two drug smugglers residents of Quetta were netted.

In an operation at a private courier office in Karachi, ANF seized over one kg heroin from a parcel booked for London.

The spokesman further informed that in a joint operation by ANF and Rangers near City Point, National Highway Sukkar, 10 kg charras and four kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Noshki.

In the tenth operation conducted near Pasni Zero Point, ANF recovered 100 kg charras concealed in bushes to smuggle abroad.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway.

