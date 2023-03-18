UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 285 Kg Drugs; Arrests Six

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 07:40 PM

ANF recovers over 285 kg drugs; arrests six

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations managed to recover over 285 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 60 kg charras and 20.4 kg opium besides netting four accused resident of Peshawar rounded up near Islamabad Motorway.

In another raid, ANF recovered one kg charras and held a drug peddler resident of Rawalpindi from 'Khana Pul' area on Islamabad Expressway.

In third operation conducted in Dhoke Hassu, one kg charras was recovered from the possession of a female drug smuggler resident of Mardan.

The spokesman informed that ANF in an operation managed to recover 857 grams Ice drug from a parcel booked for New Zealand at Lahore G.P.O Office.

In fifth operation conducted by ANF and FC near Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan, 202.8 kg charras concealed in bushes were recovered.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Punjab Motorway Drugs Mardan Rawalpindi From New Zealand

Recent Stories

President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

11 minutes ago
 UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

26 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to ba ..

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to bat first against Sultans

59 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better tha ..

Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better than IPL’s

1 hour ago
 Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dub ..

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

1 hour ago
 Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.