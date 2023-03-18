ANF recovers over 285 kg drugs; arrests six

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations managed to recover over 285 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 60 kg charras and 20.4 kg opium besides netting four accused resident of Peshawar rounded up near Islamabad Motorway.

In another raid, ANF recovered one kg charras and held a drug peddler resident of Rawalpindi from 'Khana Pul' area on Islamabad Expressway.

In third operation conducted in Dhoke Hassu, one kg charras was recovered from the possession of a female drug smuggler resident of Mardan.

The spokesman informed that ANF in an operation managed to recover 857 grams Ice drug from a parcel booked for New Zealand at Lahore G.P.O Office.

In fifth operation conducted by ANF and FC near Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan, 202.8 kg charras concealed in bushes were recovered.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.