UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 3 Kg Ice At ISB Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 08:08 PM

ANF recovers over 3 kg Ice at ISB Airport

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered over three kg Ice from the possession of a passenger

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered over three kg Ice from the possession of a passenger.

According to ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Islamabad to Bahrain and recovered 3054 grams Ice which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of a passenger namely Muhammad Khalid resident of Peshawar, going to Bahrain through flight no.

GF-771.

He informed that a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Rawalpindi Progress Bahrain From Airport

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman ..

US Sanctions Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 Turkey to Provide Ukraine With Bayraktar Drones fo ..

Turkey to Provide Ukraine With Bayraktar Drones for Free - Lithuanian Defense Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Istehkam-i-Pakistan rally on Friday

Istehkam-i-Pakistan rally on Friday

4 minutes ago
 Insta success as Shibahara, Koolhof win French Ope ..

Insta success as Shibahara, Koolhof win French Open mixed title

4 minutes ago
 Indian, Israeli Defense Ministers Agree to Expand ..

Indian, Israeli Defense Ministers Agree to Expand Military Cooperation - Defense ..

7 minutes ago
 Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.