ANF recovers over 3 kg Ice at ISB Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered over three kg Ice from the possession of a passenger.

According to ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Islamabad to Bahrain and recovered 3054 grams Ice which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of a passenger namely Muhammad Khalid resident of Peshawar, going to Bahrain through flight no.

GF-771.

He informed that a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.