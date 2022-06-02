ANF Recovers Over 3 Kg Ice At ISB Airport
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 08:08 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered over three kg Ice from the possession of a passenger.
According to ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Islamabad to Bahrain and recovered 3054 grams Ice which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of a passenger namely Muhammad Khalid resident of Peshawar, going to Bahrain through flight no.
GF-771.
He informed that a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.