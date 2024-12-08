ANF Recovers Over 300 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover over 300 kg drugs worth Rs 20 million and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that in an operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Al-Asif Square area, Karachi.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 245 kg hashish was recovered from Jiwani area in Gwadar.
34.8 kg hashish and 7.2 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near Barki Road Lahore and 2 suspects were arrested during the operation.
6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Pashtkhara Chowk on Ring Road Peshawar and a suspect was rounded up during the operation.
In 5th operation, 3 kg ice was recovered from the secret cavities of a vehicle checked near Glutian Mor, Daska in Sialkot and a suspect was netted.
A total of 1.9 kg ice was recovered from two suspects rounded up on Margalla Road, Islamabad.
In 7th operation, 500 grams heroin and 500 grams ice were recovered from the possession of a suspect arrested near Burhan Toll Plaza, Attock.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
