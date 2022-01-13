ANF Recovers Over 31 Kg Drugs; Arrests Two
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 10:48 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday conducted an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and seized over 31 kg drugs and arrested two accused including a woman.
According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a joint operation and recovered 21.
6 kg opium and 9.6 kg hashish from a Toyota Corolla car which was intercepted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.
ANF arrested Amir Ali resident of Hafizabad and a woman identified as Gulshan Kosar.
Both the accused were shifted to ANF police station while further investigation is underway.