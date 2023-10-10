Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 31 Kg Drugs In Three Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations managed to recover over 31 kg of drugs and arrested five accused including four women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in three operations conducted near Chungi number 26, Islamabad, ANF recovered 31.2 kg drugs from the possession of five accused including four women.

Two attempts to smuggle drugs by women, residents of Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar, travelling in passenger buses were foiled and a total of 30 kg hashish was recovered.

In the third operation, 1.2 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Charsadda.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

