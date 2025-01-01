Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 32 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 32.914 kg drugs worth over Rs 5.8 million and arrested 11 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 24 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

12 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle near M-1 Motorway Islamabad was recovered and two suspects were rounded up during the operation.

In third operation, 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect held near M-1 Motorway in Islamabad.

10 kg hashish hidden in an uninhabited area of Jiwani in Gwadar was seized and 6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect near Mehria Town, Attock.

In three operations near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza GT Road Attock, ANF recovered 120 intoxicated tablets, 290 grams opium and 136 grams hashish from the possession of three suspects.

1.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused near Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

In 10th operation, 2 kg heroin was recovered from a trolley bag in Sohrab Goth Al-Asif Square Karachi and three accused were arrested.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

