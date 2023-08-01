ANF recovers over 33 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations recovered over 33 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters here on Tuesday.

He informed that in a joint operation conducted by ANF and ASF at Islamabad International Airport, over 10.2 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a Sri Lankan passenger.

The accused was departing for Sri Lanka by flight number QR-613.

In another raid, five kg hashish and one kg heroin were recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Mangopir area of Karachi.

Two accused residents of Karachi were also arrested during the operation.

In third operation, 17 kg hashish concealed for the purpose of smuggling was recovered in Jarobi, Zakhakhel area of Khyber.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.