UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 33 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Six Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ANF recovers over 33 kg narcotics; arrests six accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 33 kg narcotics and arrested six accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid on a passenger bus near Toll Plaza, northern bypass Karachi and arrested three women and a man on recovery of 32.400 kg charras.

ANF Lahore managed to recover 95 heroin-filled capsules weighing 600 grams at Lahore International Airport and netted a passenger, going to Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, ANF Peshawar in its operation arrested a passenger, going to Bahrain at Bacha Khan International Airport and recovered 752 grams Ice-filled capsules.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, the spokesman said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Peshawar Man Bahrain Saudi Arabia Women Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

7 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

17 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.