ANF recovers over 33 kg narcotics; arrests six accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 33 kg narcotics and arrested six accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid on a passenger bus near Toll Plaza, northern bypass Karachi and arrested three women and a man on recovery of 32.400 kg charras.

ANF Lahore managed to recover 95 heroin-filled capsules weighing 600 grams at Lahore International Airport and netted a passenger, going to Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, ANF Peshawar in its operation arrested a passenger, going to Bahrain at Bacha Khan International Airport and recovered 752 grams Ice-filled capsules.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, the spokesman said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.