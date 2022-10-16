ANF recovers over 335 kg narcotics; arrests 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country managed to recover over 355 kg of narcotics and arrested 20 drug smugglers during the last seven days.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered 95 kg narcotics including over 61 kg charras and over 34 kg opium from secret cavities of a car and rounded up four accused.

In another raid, ANF conducted a raid at General Bus Stand Quetta and recovered five kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler.

ANF conducted a raid near Bahria Town Islamabad and recovered 2,340 grams of charras from the possession of two accused netted during the operation.

In another raid conducted at an office of a courier company, ANF recovered 400 grams of heroin from a parcel being sent to Birmingham, he added.

The spokesman informed that ANF in an operation recovered 10 kg charras from Pishin, Balochistan.

ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered 56 kg narcotics including over 31 kg charras and over 25 kg opium from secret cavities of a truck and rounded up an accused, he said.

ANF Rawalpindi in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 80 heroin-filled capsules weighing 430 grams from the possession of a passenger going to Sharjah, he said and informed that in another operation conducted near DHA Karachi, Phase-6, ANF recovered 10 kg Ice drug from secret cavities of a pick-up vehicle and arrested a drug pusher.

ANF Rawalpindi in its operation conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered over 67 kg narcotics including over 28 kg opium, over two kg heroin, over 36 kg charras and 400 grams of Ice drug.

ANF and Sindh Rangers in a joint operation conducted on National Highway Karachi recovered 105 kg charras and arrested three accused.

In an operation, ANF Sindh netted two drug smugglers from Badin on recovery of four kg heroin.

ANF also recovered 116 Ice-filled capsules weighing 145 grams at Sialkot International Airport from the possession of a passenger, going to Bahrain.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said, and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

395