ANF Recovers Over 34 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 4.3 Million In Four Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:57 PM

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting four operations across the country, recovered as many as 34 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 4.3 million and arrested two suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday

He informed that 9 kg of ice in honey boxes was recovered from a woman going to Qatar at Faisalabad Airport.

In another operation,1 kg of hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Dubai at a courier office in Mehran Town, Karachi.

As much as 8 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the United States at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

Similarly, 24 kg of hashish was recovered from a truck on the Indus Highway, Kohat and the accused was arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigation is underway.

