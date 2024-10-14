ANF Recovers Over 341 Kg Drugs During Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 341 kg drugs worth of Rs 50 million and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that in two operations over 128 kg opium, 72 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered on Ring Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested.
26.400 kg hashish and 7.2 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested on Ahmad Ali Road in Lahore.
57.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted on Jamali Bridge Service Road in Karachi.
In an operation, 10 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock.
8.4 kg hashish and 1.6 kg ice were recovered from two accused arrested in two operations in Toba Tek Singh.
Three kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from an accused held near M-1 Toll Plaza Islamabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM
Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl
OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi stresses enhancing Red Crescent's role for public benefit6 minutes ago
-
PHA Christian employee selected for Jordan pilgrimage6 minutes ago
-
Prisoners to have pulao, beef, paratha under new rules26 minutes ago
-
District administration taking action for dengue prevention26 minutes ago
-
PU admission forms26 minutes ago
-
PU seminar on Tuesday26 minutes ago
-
Candidates' lists for Sindh local government by-elections released26 minutes ago
-
International Day of Girl Child observed26 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1,800 litre substandard milk26 minutes ago
-
GCU organizes seminar26 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 60 properties26 minutes ago
-
Qamar says adaptation fund's $10mln climate financing for ICIMOD's SAFER approved36 minutes ago