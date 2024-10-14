Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 341 Kg Drugs During Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ANF recovers over 341 kg drugs during operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 341 kg drugs worth of Rs 50 million and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in two operations over 128 kg opium, 72 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered on Ring Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested.

26.400 kg hashish and 7.2 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested on Ahmad Ali Road in Lahore.

57.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted on Jamali Bridge Service Road in Karachi.

In an operation, 10 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock.

8.4 kg hashish and 1.6 kg ice were recovered from two accused arrested in two operations in Toba Tek Singh.

Three kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from an accused held near M-1 Toll Plaza Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

