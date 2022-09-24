ANF recovers over 345 kg charras; arrests two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid on Saturday managed to recover over 345 kg charras and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Balochistan in an operation conducted a raid near Gaddani Mor, RCD Highway at Hub and foiling a drug smuggling bid from Balochistan to Sindh recovered over 345 kg charras, concealed in secret cavities of a pick-up.

ANF also arrested two accused during the operation. A case has been registered against the drug smugglers, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.