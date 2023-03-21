UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 354 Kg Drugs; Arrests Five

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations managed to recover over 354 kg of drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that ANF and FC in a joint operation near Takhat Baig Chowk, Peshawar recovered 50.4 kg charras and rounded up four accused residents of Khyber.

In another raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 3.6 kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Khyber.

The spokesman informed that in third operation ANF and FC conducted a raid in Musakhail Balochistan area and seized 240 kg opium and 60 kg charras.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

