ANF recovers over 3.6 kg drugs; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations managed to recover over 3.6 kg of drugs and arrested four accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that ANF in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza managed to recover 3.6 kg opium from a passenger bus and arrested two accused including a woman.

In another operation at Islamabad International Airport, the ANF recovered 45 heroin-filled capsules and a caffeine-filled capsule from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger resident of Lower Dir.

Acting on a tip-off, he said, ANF conducted a raid in Karachi Saddar Area and arrested an accused resident of the same city on the recovery of 75 intoxicated tablets.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.