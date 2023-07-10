ANF recovers over 36 kg drugs in nine operation; arrests seven accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 36 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation near Khana Road, Rawalpindi, an accused were arrested with 1000 grams charras.

In second operation conducted in a deserted area of Turbat, 18 kg Ice drug concealed in bushes was recovered.

In third operation near Bilawal Chowrangi, Clifton Karachi, 10 kg charras was recovered from a rickshaw while an accused resident of Karachi was also rounded up.

In fourth operation near Godap Town Karachi, 1.7 kg Ice drug and two kg heroin were recovered from a vehicle while an accused resident of Quetta was also netted.

In fifth operation near Shakarpur road Sukkur, two kg charras was recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler, resident of Khairpur.

In sixth operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered 101 heroin and Ice-filled capsules from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger, going on flight no GF-787.

In seventh operation on Gujranwala Road, 1.8 kg charras was recovered from the possession of a biker, resident of Sheikhpura.

The spokesman informed that in eighth operation conducted at a courier office in Kot Lakhpat Lahore area, 33 grams heroin concealed in gents suits was recovered. The parcel was booked for Greece.

In ninth operation conducted at Multan International Airport, a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no PA-812 was rounded up on recovery of a charras-filled capsule.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.