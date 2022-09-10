UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 36.900 Kgs Narcotics; Arrests Two Accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 36.900 kgs narcotics and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid at a courier office in Lahore and recovered 2.950 kg Ice drug from a parcel, being sent to Australia. Ice was tactfully concealed in sports goods.

Another bid to smuggle Ice drug was foiled as ANF recovered 160 grams Ice from a bed sheets parcel being sent to Norway.

The spokesman informed that in an operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 31.200 kgs marijuana from a car and arrested an accused.

ANF Peshawar also recovered 2.640 kgs heroin from possession of a passenger, going to Doha at Bacha Khan International Airport.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

