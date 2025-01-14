ANF recovers over 37 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations recovered over 37 kg drugs worth Rs 3.6 million and arrested six accused including three women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed 700 grams ice was recovered from a woman arrested near Latifabad in Hyderabad.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In second operation, 466 grams heroin hidden in the trolley bag of a passenger going to Bahrain through Faisalabad International Airport was recovered.

In third operation, 24 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle near a restaurant in Sambrial Mor, Sialkot was recovered and two suspects were arrested.

12 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two women rounded up opposite the bus terminal in Sohrab Goth, Karachi.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.