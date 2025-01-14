Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 37 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ANF recovers over 37 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations recovered over 37 kg drugs worth Rs 3.6 million and arrested six accused including three women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed 700 grams ice was recovered from a woman arrested near Latifabad in Hyderabad.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In second operation, 466 grams heroin hidden in the trolley bag of a passenger going to Bahrain through Faisalabad International Airport was recovered.

In third operation, 24 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle near a restaurant in Sambrial Mor, Sialkot was recovered and two suspects were arrested.

12 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two women rounded up opposite the bus terminal in Sohrab Goth, Karachi.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Faisalabad Drugs Vehicle Hyderabad Bahrain Sialkot Sambrial Women From Million Airport

Recent Stories

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

11 minutes ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

12 minutes ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

12 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

25 minutes ago
 UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

12 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

12 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

13 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb wi ..

Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..

14 hours ago
 Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to p ..

Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan