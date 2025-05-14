ANF Recovers Over 376 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 174 Mln
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting nine operations across the country, recovered as many as 356 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 174 million and arrested nine suspects, including three women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.
He informed that one kg of ice was recovered from two suspects during an operation in the DHA area of Karachi.
The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
In another operation,12 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of two women near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.
As much as 168 kg of opium and 72 kg of hashish were recovered from the possession of two suspects near the Shamkot Motorway Toll Plaza, Khanewal.
Two capsules containing 32 grams of cocaine were recovered from the possession of a woman near Chungi No.
26, Bus Stop Rawalpindi.
Similarly, 1.7 kg of opium hidden in a bed sheet parcel being sent to Canada was recovered at GPO Lahore.
As many as 3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle near Noor Khan Air Base, Old Airport Road, Rawalpindi and two suspects were arrested.
1 kg of hashish hidden in three cylinders sent to Haripur was recovered at the courier office located on Warsak Road, Peshawar.
As much as 480 grams of ice hidden in a shoe parcel sent from Peshawar was recovered at the courier office in Sialkot.
96 kg of heroin hidden for smuggling was recovered near the Master Plant in an uninhabited area of Chaman.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
