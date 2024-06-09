ANF Recovers Over 391 Kg Drugs; Arrests 18 Accused
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover over 391 kg drugs and arrested 18 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that 195.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of four suspects rounded up in two operations near Lakpas Toll Plaza Mustang.
In an operation, 57.6 kg opium and 70.
8 kg hashish were recovered from five suspects including a woman arrested in two operations at Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad.
34 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of four drug smugglers netted in Hyderabad while 18 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects held in G-15 Islamabad.
15.6 kg hashish was recovered from three accused arrested from Haripur.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
