ANF recovers over 40 kg narcotics, 3 kg chemical; arrests three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and ANF Intelligence on Sunday conducted three operations and managed to recover over 40 kg narcotics besides netting three accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation conducted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, ANF recovered 27 kg heroin and three kg suspected chemical from a car and arrested Shahbaz Ali and Humera Naveed.

In another raid conducted at an office of private courier company, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle Ketamine to America and recovered 1800 grams Ketamine tactfully concealed in boxing gloves.

The parcel was booked by Muhammad Razaq resident of Faisalabad.

Third operation was conducted in Lee Market Karachi and ANF managed to recover 11.500 kg charras concealed in gear box of a Suzuki Bolan. An accused namely Abdul Kamal was arrested during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.