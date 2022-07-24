UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 40 Kg Narcotics, 3 Kg Chemical; Arrests Three Accused

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ANF recovers over 40 kg narcotics, 3 kg chemical; arrests three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and ANF Intelligence on Sunday conducted three operations and managed to recover over 40 kg narcotics besides netting three accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation conducted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, ANF recovered 27 kg heroin and three kg suspected chemical from a car and arrested Shahbaz Ali and Humera Naveed.

In another raid conducted at an office of private courier company, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle Ketamine to America and recovered 1800 grams Ketamine tactfully concealed in boxing gloves.

The parcel was booked by Muhammad Razaq resident of Faisalabad.

Third operation was conducted in Lee Market Karachi and ANF managed to recover 11.500 kg charras concealed in gear box of a Suzuki Bolan. An accused namely Abdul Kamal was arrested during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Faisalabad Motorway Company Car Bolan Women Sunday Market From Suzuki Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

12 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

12 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

12 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.