ANF Recovers Over 40 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Four Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ANF recovers over 40 kg narcotics; arrests four accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday conducted four operations and recovered over 40 kg narcotics besides arresting four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted operations in different areas of Islamabad and recovered over 40 kg narcotics including two kg ice, 2.5 kg heroin and over 36.250 kg hashish.

In an operation conducted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 36 kg hashish from secret cavities of a Toyota Corolla car and arrested a drug smuggler namely Ismail resident of Khyber.

In another operation conducted in Ghauri Town area, 250 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a motorcyclist namely Zohaib, while in the third operation, two kg ice was seized from a car near Zia Mosque. An accused namely Shahzaib was arrested during the operation.

In the fourth operation, ANF intercepted a Kia Sportage vehicle and recovered 2.5 kg heroin. An accused namely Muhammad Kamran was arrested during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

