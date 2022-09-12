UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 40 Kg Opium; Arrests Four Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi during a raid near Motorway Interchange Islamabad, managed to recover over 40 kilograms opium and arrested four accused.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation near Motorway Interchange Islamabad and arrested four people including two women and recovered over 40 kg opium concealed in CNG cylinder and doors of a car.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

