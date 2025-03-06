ANF Recovers Over 406 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 08:02 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover over 406 kg drugs worth over Rs 38.1 million and arrested eight suspects including a Nigerian national and a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday
He informed that 450 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a college in Mansehra.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 35 cocaine-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a Nigerian national came from Bahrain at Lahore Airport.
360 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Pishin in Balochistan and 21.
6 kg hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near Misri Banda Road, Peshawar and 2 suspects were arrested during the operation.
In 5th operation, 4.8 kg opium and 7.2 kg hashish were recovered from a woman arrested near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.
In another operation on M-1 Motorway, Islamabad, 8.4 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle was recovered and 2 suspects were arrested.
In 7th operation conducted on M-1 Motorway, Islamabad, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect going in a passenger bus.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
