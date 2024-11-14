Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 41 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations recovered over 41 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.4 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Baldia Town, Karachi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 584 grams of heroin was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Bahrain at Lahore International Airport.

24 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel booked for Karachi and Lahore at a courier office in Peshawar.

4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from another parcel sent from Peshawar at a courier office in Karachi.

48 grams of weed was found in a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

4.800 kg opium and 6 kg hashish were recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad and two suspects were netted during the operation.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

