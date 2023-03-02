UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 417 Kg Drugs; Arrests 12

Published March 02, 2023

ANF recovers over 417 kg drugs; arrests 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in nine operations managed to recover over 417 kg drugs and arrested 12 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from 'Bara' to Punjab and recovered 312 kg charras in a raid conducted near Peshawar Ring Road Hayatabad Toll Plaza. Charras was concealed in a car while two accused residents of Mansehra were also rounded up.

In a joint operation, ANF and FC recovered 10.8 kg charras from Karak area.

In third operation, another bid to smuggle drugs from 'Bara' to Punjab was also foiled. ANF and FC recovered 3.6 kg charras from the possession of an accused netted near Khyber Tirah check post.

ANF managed to recover four heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Muzaffargarh going on flight no GF-0771.

The spokesman informed that in two operations at International Mail Office Rawalpindi, ANF recovered over 5.9 kg Ice drug absorbed in waistcoats, being sent to Doha and 250 intoxicated tablets being sent to Canada.

ANF while conducting a raid near Sheikhupura Toll Plaza seized 48 kg opium and 33.5 kg charras besides netting five accused.

In an operation ANF recovered over 3.5 kg Ice drug from a parcel booked at Sialkot International Mail Office for New Zealand.

The spokesman informed that in ninth operation, ANF and Punjab Rangers recovered over 1.8 kg heroin from the possession of two accused arrested from Head Sulemanki area.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

