ANF recovers over 425 kg drugs in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its crackdown against drug traffickers conducted 10 operations across the country and recovered 425 kg drugs besides arresting seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 1400 grams Ice drug was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused resident of Lahore was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-676.

In another operation, 650 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Accused resident of Lahore was going to Bahrain by Flight No. GF-767 arrested.

3 kg heroin and 240 grams Ice were recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Karachi. 1040 grams heroin and 1025 grams Ice were recovered from two suspects arrested near T- Chowk Rawalpindi.

The accused including a woman were arrested during the operation.

66 kg hashish hidden in a rickshaw was recovered near Afridi Chowk Karachi while an accused was arrested.

32.4 kg hashish hidden in two inverters was recovered on Super Highway Karachi while an accused was also arrested during the operation.

9.6 kg hashish was recovered from the bag of an accused rounded up near Jinnah Colony Karachi.

100 kg hashish and 200 kg opium hidden in a house on Noshki Road, Mastung were recovered. 9 kg hashish was hidden in Zakhakhel Khyber area while 690 grams Ice was recovered from an uninhabited area of Nadra Chowk, Torkham.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.