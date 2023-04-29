UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 43 Kg Drugs, 500 Intoxicated Tablets

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in six different operations managed to recover over 43 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets, 165 grams of weed and arrested six accused including a woman, an ANF spokesman said here on Saturday.

He said ANF conducted two operations near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and arrested two passengers including a woman for having nine kg charras.

In the third operation, 160 grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked for New York at G.P.O Sialkot.

In the fourth operation near Hashtnagri Chowk Peshawar, ANF recovered 500 intoxicated tablets from the possession of an accused resident of Charsada.

ANF and FC in a joint operation conducted in Kohi Chowk, Khyber recovered 34 kg charras while in sixth operation conducted near Chiltan Market Quetta, five grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked at a private courier office. After a preliminary investigation, an accused resident of Quetta was rounded up from Quetta Club Road.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

More Stories From Pakistan

