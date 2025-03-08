ANF Recovers Over 43 Kg Drugs; Arrests Five Suspects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 8 operations across the country managed to recover over 43 kg drugs worth more than Rs 14.1 million and arrested 5 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.
He informed that 248 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK through a courier office in Lahore.
45 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to Kuwait through a courier office in Rawalpindi.
30 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle's secret cavities was recovered near Charsadda Interchange in Peshawar and an accused was arrested.
4 kg heroin concealed in a vehicle near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad was recovered and an accused was arrested during the operation.
3.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, GT Road, Attock and an accused was rounded up.
1.2 kg opium and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused netted near M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad.
In 7th operation, 1.7 kg heroin was recovered from a suspicious parcel at the Lahore Railway Station.
The spokesman informed that in 8th operation, 350 grams weed hidden in a vehicle was recovered in the Winder area of Hub and a suspect was arrested.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training sessions essential for professional development of teachers: VC UoA4 seconds ago
-
Nabil Gabol lauds Taekwondo Champion Abu Huraira for international success6 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs; arrests five suspects9 seconds ago
-
The Royal Thai Embassy, UN Women, and Depilex Collaborate to Uplift Women Entrepreneurs in Sialkot o ..10 minutes ago
-
Kill10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur DIG takes action against corrupt Police officials10 minutes ago
-
2004th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast to commemorate from 13th Ramzan10 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests 10 terrorists in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pledges stronger protections for women’s rights on 'International Women’s Day'10 minutes ago
-
Murderer of 3 killed in police encounter20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures20 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organises seminar on International Women's Day20 minutes ago