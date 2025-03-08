ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs; arrests five suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 8 operations across the country managed to recover over 43 kg drugs worth more than Rs 14.1 million and arrested 5 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that 248 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK through a courier office in Lahore.

45 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to Kuwait through a courier office in Rawalpindi.

30 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle's secret cavities was recovered near Charsadda Interchange in Peshawar and an accused was arrested.

4 kg heroin concealed in a vehicle near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad was recovered and an accused was arrested during the operation.

3.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, GT Road, Attock and an accused was rounded up.

1.2 kg opium and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused netted near M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad.

In 7th operation, 1.7 kg heroin was recovered from a suspicious parcel at the Lahore Railway Station.

The spokesman informed that in 8th operation, 350 grams weed hidden in a vehicle was recovered in the Winder area of Hub and a suspect was arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.