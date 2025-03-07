Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 43 Kg Drugs In 6 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 6 operations recovered over 43 kg drugs worth over Rs 5.8 million and arrested 7 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 6 operations recovered over 43 kg drugs worth over Rs 5.8 million and arrested 7 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 325 grams ice hidden in a parcel sent to New Zealand through a courier office in Lahore was recovered.

In another operation, 14.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two women rounded up near Sawan Adda, Rawalpindi.

In third operation, 16.8 kg hashish hidden in the secret cavities of a vehicle near 26 No.

Chungi in Islamabad was seized and two Afghan nationals were arrested.

6 kg hashish concealed in the luggage of a suspect near M-1 Motorway Islamabad was recovered.

In 5th operation, 5 kg ice was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Faizpur Interchange Sheikhupura and a suspect was arrested.

In 6th operation, 1 kg ice was recovered which was concealed in the bag of a suspect netted near Babu Sabu Chowk, Lahore.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

