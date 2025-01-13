Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 43 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover over 43 kg drugs worth Rs 4.8 kg and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that two operations were conducted near Wazirabad Road Sambrial in Sialkot and a total of 33.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of six suspects.

5 kg ice was recovered from a suspect rounded up near a petrol pump in Kuchlak Quetta and 3.

6 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle was recovered in Islamabad G-9 while a suspect was arrested during the operation.

600 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of two motorcyclists arrested near Mandera Road Chakwal.

In sixth operation, 500 grams hashish was recovered from a suspect netted near IJP Road Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Quetta Drugs Road Vehicle Mandera Sialkot Chakwal Wazirabad Sambrial From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Pow ..

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

22 minutes ago
 Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

2 hours ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

2 hours ago
 At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

3 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

5 hours ago
 High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to re ..

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut

12 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

14 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..

14 hours ago
 TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategie ..

TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..

14 hours ago
 NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger gener ..

NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan