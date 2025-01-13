ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover over 43 kg drugs worth Rs 4.8 kg and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that two operations were conducted near Wazirabad Road Sambrial in Sialkot and a total of 33.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of six suspects.

5 kg ice was recovered from a suspect rounded up near a petrol pump in Kuchlak Quetta and 3.

6 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle was recovered in Islamabad G-9 while a suspect was arrested during the operation.

600 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of two motorcyclists arrested near Mandera Road Chakwal.

In sixth operation, 500 grams hashish was recovered from a suspect netted near IJP Road Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.