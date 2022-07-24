UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 435 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Three Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

ANF recovers over 435 kg narcotics; arrests three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday conducted three operations and managed to recover over 435 kg narcotics besides netting three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a joint operation conducted by ANF and Pak army personnel at 'Karlachi' check post, 435 kg narcotics including over 403 kg hashish and 32 kg opium, concealed in secret cavities of a coal-loaded truck were recovered. An accused Afghan national namely Mina Gul was also arrested.

In another operation, ANF recovered 72 narcotics filled capsules concealed in a shampoo bottle from the possession of a passenger namely Ayub while 50 Ice filled capsules were also recovered from the possession of accused Bani Rehmat, a resident of Khyber. Both the accused reached at Bacha Khan International Airport from Bahrain via Dubai through flight no EK-636.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Dubai Bani Bahrain Sunday Post From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

11 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

19 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

19 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

19 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.