ANF recovers over 435 kg narcotics; arrests three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday conducted three operations and managed to recover over 435 kg narcotics besides netting three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a joint operation conducted by ANF and Pak army personnel at 'Karlachi' check post, 435 kg narcotics including over 403 kg hashish and 32 kg opium, concealed in secret cavities of a coal-loaded truck were recovered. An accused Afghan national namely Mina Gul was also arrested.

In another operation, ANF recovered 72 narcotics filled capsules concealed in a shampoo bottle from the possession of a passenger namely Ayub while 50 Ice filled capsules were also recovered from the possession of accused Bani Rehmat, a resident of Khyber. Both the accused reached at Bacha Khan International Airport from Bahrain via Dubai through flight no EK-636.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.