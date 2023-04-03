UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 447 Kg Drugs; Arrests Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in eight operations managed to recover over 447 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF managed to recover five charras-filled capsules from the possession of an Abu Dhabi-bound passenger, a resident of Bannu, netted at Islamabad International Airport.

In another operation, 1.2 kg heroin was recovered from a private courier company office near Chandni Chowk Rawalpindi. The parcel was booked for Bermingham.

In third operation near Motorway Toll Plaza, 3.6 kg charras was recovered from the possession of an Afghan national.

The spokesman informed that ANF in an operation near Islamabad Chungi No 26 recovered 2.

4 kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Peshawar.

ANF and ASF in an operation at Lahore International Airport arrested three accused residents of Okara and recovered 104 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of an accused.

He said that in an operation at Karachi International Airport, over two kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a Saudia-bound passenger resident of Chiniot. Heroin was tactfully concealed in a hotpot.

ANF and FC in an operation in Noshki managed to recover 416 kg charras while in the eighth operation ANF recovered 22 kg charras concealed in bushes in Dalbandin area.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

