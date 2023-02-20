UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 45 Kg Drugs; Arrests Three

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four operations managed to recover over 45 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF conducted a raid near Attock Burhan Toll Plaza and recovered 250 grams Ice drug from the possession of two accused.

In another raid on Multan Road, Sahiwal, ANF recovered nine kg heroin, two kg Ice drug and six kg suspicious material besides netting an accused resident of Gujranwala.

In the third operation, ANF seized 10 kg of heroin concealed in bushes near the Pasni area.

The spokesman informed that in the fourth operation, ANF managed to recover 18 kg charras from a parcel booked at Quetta Airport Cargo.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

