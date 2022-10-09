UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 45 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Nine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country managed to recover over 45 kg narcotics and arrested seven drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 80 heroin-filled capsules weighing 530 grams from the possession of a passenger going to Saudi Arabia.

In another operation conducted on G.T.

Road Jhelum, ANF recovered 13 kg charras and 4800 grams opium from the possession of four drug smugglers including three women.

In an operation, ANF recovered over 22 kg charras from secret cavities of a car and held two drug pushers while over five kg charras was also recovered in an operation conducted near Bilal Chowrangi, Karachi.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

