ANF recovers over 453 kg narcotics, arrests 14 including five women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country managed to recover over 453 kg narcotics besides arresting 14 accused including five women during last seven days.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence on Sunday conducted a raid near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and recovered over 104 kg narcotics including 87.600 kg charras and 16.800 kg opium from secret cavities of a Toyota Corolla car besides netting four accused including three women namely Muhammad Ishaq, Fiza Niaz, Mariya and Zarish Fatima.

The ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at a house near Khan Chowk in Attock and unearthed a drug factory besides recovering 17.760 kg Ice.

The factory was working in basement of the house. ANF team also arrested an Afghan national namely Pervaiz Khan.

In another raid conducted near Ghauri Garden Islamabad, the ANF recovered 530 grams heroin from possession of an accused namely Adil Fareed, resident of Rawalpindi.

The spokesman informed that in three other raids conducted in Islamabad and Peshawar, the ANF recovered 120 kg drugs including 78 kg charras, over 25 kg opium and over 17 kg heroin, concealed in secret cavities of three vehicles.

The ANF during operations also arrested five accused including two women.

The ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted near Northern bypass, Peshawar intercepted a Suzuki Mehran car and recovered over 13.400 kg narcotics including two kg Ice, 2.4 kg charras, 7.2 kg opium and 1.8 kg heroin from its secret cavities.

The ANF also arrested an accused namely Sheikh Asghar resident of Khyber.

ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on a tip-off near Kallar Kahar Interchange, Chakwal intercepted a Hino Truck and recovered 78 kg charras from its secret cavities. ANF also arrested the truck driver namely Abdul Mateen resident of Qilla Abdullah.

In another operation, the ANF Intelligence and ANF Peshawar raided near Shoba Bazaar, Peshawar and recovered 120 kg narcotics including 108 kg charras and 12 kg opium which were tactfully concealed in secret cavities of two vehicles.

Two accused namely Zaheer Hussain Shah, resident of Islamabad and Saeed Afsar, resident of Attock were also rounded up.

Separate cases were been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.