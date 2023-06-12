ANF recovers over 45.5 kg drugs, 2400 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized over 45.5 kg of drugs, 2400 intoxicated tablets, and 200 litres of liquid Ice drug and arrested six accused including two Afghan nations in six operations conducted across the country, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation conducted in Gwadar, ANF recovered 200 litres of liquid Ice drug and 30 kg charras concealed in a deserted area to smuggle abroad.

ANF in an operation conducted on Ring Road Peshawar near Al-Haram Town managed to recover two Ice filled capsules and rounded up two accused residents of Khyber Agency. The drug smugglers were netted on the plantation of an accused arrested earlier.

In the third operation on G.T. Road Peshawar, 2400 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of two Afghan nationals.

In the fourth operation, five kg charras and 1.5 kg Ice drug were recovered from a deserted area in Bara Khyber.

In the fifth operation, seven kg of charras was recovered from the 'Jarobi' area in Khyber.

The spokesman informed that in the sixth raid conducted near 'Pishtakhara' Chowk in Peshawar, two kg charras was recovered from a vehicle while an accused resident of Khyber was also sent behind bars.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.