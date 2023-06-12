UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 45.5 Kg Drugs, 2400 Intoxicated Tablets

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ANF recovers over 45.5 kg drugs, 2400 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized over 45.5 kg of drugs, 2400 intoxicated tablets, and 200 litres of liquid Ice drug and arrested six accused including two Afghan nations in six operations conducted across the country, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation conducted in Gwadar, ANF recovered 200 litres of liquid Ice drug and 30 kg charras concealed in a deserted area to smuggle abroad.

ANF in an operation conducted on Ring Road Peshawar near Al-Haram Town managed to recover two Ice filled capsules and rounded up two accused residents of Khyber Agency. The drug smugglers were netted on the plantation of an accused arrested earlier.

In the third operation on G.T. Road Peshawar, 2400 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of two Afghan nationals.

In the fourth operation, five kg charras and 1.5 kg Ice drug were recovered from a deserted area in Bara Khyber.

In the fifth operation, seven kg of charras was recovered from the 'Jarobi' area in Khyber.

The spokesman informed that in the sixth raid conducted near 'Pishtakhara' Chowk in Peshawar, two kg charras was recovered from a vehicle while an accused resident of Khyber was also sent behind bars.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Agency Drugs Road Vehicle Gwadar From

Recent Stories

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

1 hour ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.