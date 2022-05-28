ANF recovers over 457 kg drugs in two operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted two raids in different areas and recovered over 457 kg narcotics besides impounding a vehicle.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF seized over 457 kg narcotics including 35.3 kg heroin, two kg charras, 310 kg opium and 110 kg Ice.

The spokesman informed that ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted a raid in B-17 Housing Society at G.T.Road and recovered 35.3 kg heroin and two kg charras from secret cavities of an unattended Honda Civic car.

In another operation, ANF Balochistan recovered 310 kg opium and 110 kg Ice from an abandoned house in Gali Shabizai in Pishin district.

The drugs were smuggled from Afghanistan and concealed in Gali Shabizai on Karachi Road in Pishin district.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.