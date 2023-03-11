UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 475 Kg Drugs; Arrests 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in eight operations managed to recover over 475 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 72 kg charras and 60 kg opium from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Islamabad Motorway. ANF also arrested three accused.

ANF in an operation against drug traffickers involved in selling drugs especially in the educational institutions recovered 2.5 kg charras from secret cavities of a car intercepted near F-10/2 area. An accused resident of Rawalpindi was also rounded up.

The spokesman informed that in third operation, ANF recovered 305 grams Ice drug from a parcel being sent to New Zealand through a private courier company at Rawalpindi Murree Road.

In fourth operation, 10.

8 kg charras was recovered from a car checked near Peshawar Bara Road.

306 grams Ice drug was recovered at Karachi International Airport from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Karachi going on flight no GS-753.

In sixth operation, 91.2 kg charras was seized and two drug smugglers were rounded up near Kuchlak Bostan Cross Quetta, he said and informed that in another operation conducted in Pishin, 231 kg charras concealed in an abandoned house was recovered.

ANF in an operation at RCD Highway Quetta managed to bust an inter-provincial drug smugglers gang and recovered five kg heroin and two kg Ice drug besides netting four accused.

The drugs were being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi through a cargo bus service.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

