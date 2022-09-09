UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 478.192 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Four Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 478.192 kilograms narcotics and arrested four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in a raid at Kharlachi Check Post in Parachinar area and recovered 435.600 kg charras and one kg suspicious powder besides netting an Afghan national.

In another operation the ANF recovered 1.792 kg cocaine at Islamabad International Airport, tactfully concealed in trousers.

ANF Peshawar recovered 19.2 kg charras and 15.6 kg opium from two cars and netted two accused.

In fourth operation, ANF Karachi conducted a raid on Karachi-Hyderabad Super Highway and arrested an accused besides recovering six kilograms charras, concealed in a vacuum cleaner.

Total four persons were rounded up during different operations across the country and separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

