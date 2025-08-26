ANF Recovers Over 49 Kg Of Drugs From Inter-provincial Smugglers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting an operation in the Sheikupura area, managed to foil a drug smuggling bid and recovered 49.5 kgs of drugs worth millions of rupees from two vehicles, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, he said that ANF Punjab set up a checkpoint near Sheikhupura and checked two suspicious vehicles.
Upon search, a total of 43 kg 200 grams of hashish and 6 kg 300 grams of methamphetamine (ice) were recovered from both vehicles.
Along with the drugs, a 30-bore pistol was also recovered.
A case has been registered against the three arrested suspects, who belong to Peshawar, Swat, and Mohmand, under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
