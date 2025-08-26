ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs from Inter-provincial smugglers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting an operation in the Sheikupura area, managed to foil a drug smuggling bid and recovered 49.5 kgs of drugs worth millions of rupees from two vehicles, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, he said that ANF Punjab set up a checkpoint near Sheikhupura and checked two suspicious vehicles.

Upon search, a total of 43 kg 200 grams of hashish and 6 kg 300 grams of methamphetamine (ice) were recovered from both vehicles.

Along with the drugs, a 30-bore pistol was also recovered.

A case has been registered against the three arrested suspects, who belong to Peshawar, Swat, and Mohmand, under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.