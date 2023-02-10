UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 50 Kg Drugs, 2990 Intoxicated Tablets; Arrests Four

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ANF recovers over 50 kg drugs, 2990 intoxicated tablets; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four countrywide operations managed to recover over 50 kg drugs, 2990 intoxicated tablets and arrested four accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Karachi Federal-B area, Block-10 Naseerabad and managed to bust an international drug trafficking gang with the arrest of two alleged members including a woman. The gang was allegedly involved in drug trafficking to Gulf countries.

ANF rounded up an accused namely Furqan Saeed Siddiqui and a woman on recovery of two watches prepared to smuggle drugs with 800 grams Ice drug.

In another operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 2990 intoxicated tablets from the possession of a Manchester-bound passenger resident of Azad Kashmir going on flight no. PK-705.

In third operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered 62 Ice drug and 30 charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger going on flight no. QR-601.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation, ANF and FC conducted a raid near Pak-Afghan border area in Khyber and recovered 49 kg charras.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Drugs Azad Jammu And Kashmir Border Women From Airport

Recent Stories

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

38 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

43 minutes ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

1 hour ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

2 hours ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.