ANF recovers over 50 kg drugs, 2990 intoxicated tablets; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four countrywide operations managed to recover over 50 kg drugs, 2990 intoxicated tablets and arrested four accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Karachi Federal-B area, Block-10 Naseerabad and managed to bust an international drug trafficking gang with the arrest of two alleged members including a woman. The gang was allegedly involved in drug trafficking to Gulf countries.

ANF rounded up an accused namely Furqan Saeed Siddiqui and a woman on recovery of two watches prepared to smuggle drugs with 800 grams Ice drug.

In another operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 2990 intoxicated tablets from the possession of a Manchester-bound passenger resident of Azad Kashmir going on flight no. PK-705.

In third operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered 62 Ice drug and 30 charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger going on flight no. QR-601.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation, ANF and FC conducted a raid near Pak-Afghan border area in Khyber and recovered 49 kg charras.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.