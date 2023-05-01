UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 51 Kg Drugs; Arrests 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ANF recovers over 51 kg drugs; arrests 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered over 51 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused including a Nigerian national in seven operations, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here Monday.

He said in an operation on Islamabad Murree Road, three kg charras was recovered from a Suzuki pick-up while three accused residents of Rawalpindi were also rounded up.

In another operation in E-11/4 Islamabad, five grams cocaine was recovered from the possession of Nigerian national.

In third operation, 580 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel, booked for London at Islamabad International Airport Cargo. Heroin was concealed in a ladies suits.

ANF and Punjab Ranger conducted a joint operation near Head Sulemanki and managed to recover five kg heroin and netted four accused.

The spokesman informed that 1770 grams of heroin was recovered from two accused residents of Swabi, arrested from Faisalabad Railway Chowk area. An accused was trying to smuggle heroin to Sharjah through Faisalabad Airport.

2.3 kg of charras, 600 grams of opium and 300 grams of heroin were recovered in a raid conducted near Kabirwala Sarai Sidhu while in an operation near Dalbidan Sargul, 48 kg opium concealed underground was recovered.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

