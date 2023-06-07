ANF recovers over 519 kg drugs; arrests five

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations conducted in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 519 kg of drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in a raid conducted near Yaro Railway Crossing in Pishin, 400 kg charras was recovered from a truck. ANF also arrested three accused residents of Quetta who were trying to smuggle drugs from Balochistan to Sindh.

On the plantation of the arrested accused, another raid was conducted at a flat on Mir Ahmed Road in Quetta and 40 kg charras were seized.

Another accused resident of Quetta was netted from the flat.

In a raid near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, 2290 grams of suspected material was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Chaman who was trying to go to Afghanistan.

In other raids conducted in Chaman, Panjgur and Nokundi areas, 68 litres of hydrochloric acid, 17 kg of charras and 60 kg of opium were recovered which were stored in deserted areas to smuggle abroad.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.