UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 519 Kg Drugs; Arrests Five

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANF recovers over 519 kg drugs; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations conducted in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 519 kg of drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in a raid conducted near Yaro Railway Crossing in Pishin, 400 kg charras was recovered from a truck. ANF also arrested three accused residents of Quetta who were trying to smuggle drugs from Balochistan to Sindh.

On the plantation of the arrested accused, another raid was conducted at a flat on Mir Ahmed Road in Quetta and 40 kg charras were seized.

Another accused resident of Quetta was netted from the flat.

In a raid near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, 2290 grams of suspected material was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Chaman who was trying to go to Afghanistan.

In other raids conducted in Chaman, Panjgur and Nokundi areas, 68 litres of hydrochloric acid, 17 kg of charras and 60 kg of opium were recovered which were stored in deserted areas to smuggle abroad.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Afghanistan Balochistan Quetta Drugs Road Chaman Pishin Panjgur Border From

Recent Stories

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

47 minutes ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

59 minutes ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

1 hour ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.