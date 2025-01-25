ANF Recovers Over 52 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country, managed to recover over 52 kg drugs worth over Rs 5.9 million and arrested 6 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 25 grams cocaine hidden in a speaker was recovered from a parcel sent to Karachi through Lahore Airport.
In 2nd operation, 21.6 kg hashish hidden in secret cavities of a car was seized on M-1 Motorway, Islamabad and an accused was arrested.
In third operation, 18 kg hashish was recovered from a rickshaw intercepted near Narowal Road, Lahore and an accused was rounded up during the operation.
1.030 kg heroin, 4.8 kg hashish and 1.030 ice drug were recovered from a car near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura and a woman was arrested.
2.5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near GT Road, Jhelum.
2 kg hashish was seized from a car checked near Sohrab Goth, Karachi and a drug dealer was netted during the operation.
In 7th operation, 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from a woman nabbed near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza Attock.
Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
